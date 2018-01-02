January 2, 2018
NOW LEADING THE RESISTANCE:
Exclusive: Mitt Romney planning to run for Senate if Orrin Hatch retires (Bryan Schott, 9/11/17, Utah Policy)
Sources tell UtahPolicy.com that former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is preparing to run for Senate in 2018 if Sen. Orrin Hatch decides to retire.Sources close to Romney say the two-time presidential candidate will jump into the 2018 Utah Senate scrum if Hatch opts not to.
Too bad Mitt deep-sixed his own presidential candidacy by running as a Trumpie.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 2, 2018 6:37 PM