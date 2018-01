JUST OUT FROM IRS: The Top 1% of Taxpayers (N = 1.4M in 2015) Paid Almost As Much in Federal Income Taxes in 2015 as the Entire Bottom 95% (N = 134M).



As a Member of the Bottom 95%, THANK YOU Top 1% for Shouldering Such a Disproportionate Share of Our Tax Burden. pic.twitter.com/whfuAX219Q