January 21, 2018
NOT NOT THE NEW YORK TIMES:
After Vowing to Fix Washington, Trump Is Mired in a Familiar Crisis (JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS and MAGGIE HABERMAN, JAN. 20, 2018, NY Times)
Irritated to have missed his big event in Florida, Mr. Trump spent much of his day watching old TV clips of him berating President Barack Obama for a lack of leadership during the 2013 government shutdown, a White House aide said, seeming content to sit back and watch the show.
All you need to know about this presidency is that it has turned Maggie Haberman into a worthy rival of Andrew Ferguson for comic writing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 21, 2018 8:55 AM
