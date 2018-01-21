NOT NOT THE NEW YORK TIMES:





Irritated to have missed his big event in Florida, Mr. Trump spent much of his day watching old TV clips of him berating President Barack Obama for a lack of leadership during the 2013 government shutdown, a White House aide said, seeming content to sit back and watch the show.





All you need to know about this presidency is that it has turned Maggie Haberman into a worthy rival of Andrew Ferguson for comic writing.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 21, 2018 8:55 AM

