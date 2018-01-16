January 16, 2018
NO ROOM FOR DONALD IN OUR HOUSE:
Reagan @ the 1980 Convention: A Divine Providence placed this land as a refuge for all those people in the world who yearn to breathe freely: Jews & Christians behind the Iron Curtain, the boat people of Southeast Asia, of Cuba & Haiti, the victims of drought & famine in Africa. pic.twitter.com/s6Jg4HljUw— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 16, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2018 8:27 AM
