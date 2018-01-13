January 13, 2018
NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:
Too much business travel can lead to depression, anxiety and trouble sleeping, study says (Hugo Martin, 1/13/18, LA Times)
[A] study from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health confirms that people who travel for business two weeks or more a month are more likely to report symptoms of anxiety, depression and trouble sleeping than those who travel less than one week a month.And if you drink, extensive travel is likely to lead to alcohol dependence, the study found.The study was based on the health records of 18,328 employees who underwent checkups in 2015.
thus, the State Border Rule.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2018 10:21 AM