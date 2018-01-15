January 15, 2018
NO ONE WANTS THEM TO GOVERN, THEY'RE TOO POPULAR...:
Hezbollah's popular support jeopardises Lebanon's alliances (Nicholas Blanford, 1/15/18, Arab Weekly)
Lebanon enters 2018 enjoying a period of relative unaccustomed stability over the past year that has allowed the government to act normally, a parliament to function unhindered and long-awaited legislation to be passed.The reason for this rare harmony among Lebanon's traditionally fractious politicians is, paradoxically, down to Hezbollah and its allies having triumphed over a rival Sunni, Christian and Druze parliamentary bloc, known as the March 14 coalition. The Hezbollah victory ended a power struggle that politically and economically crippled the country for more than a decade and in 2008 came close to triggering a civil war.The March 14 coalition has crumbled and its political leaders have cut unilateral deals to suit their respective interests, having accepted, reluctantly in most cases, that Hezbollah is too powerful a force to confront. [...]Lebanon is to have elections in May, the first nationwide vote since 2009. Political parties are mulling potential electoral alliances with former political opponents. Lebanese media reports claimed that Hariri's Future Movement was in talks with two Christian parties that are allied with Hezbollah.Regardless of what alliances eventually emerge, there is a broad belief that the election will result in Hezbollah and its allies increasing their share in the 128-seat parliament.
