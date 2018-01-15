NO ONE WANTS THEM TO GOVERN, THEY'RE TOO POPULAR...:

Lebanon enters 2018 enjoy­ing a period of relative un­accustomed stability over the past year that has al­lowed the government to act normally, a parliament to func­tion unhindered and long-awaited legislation to be passed.





The reason for this rare harmo­ny among Lebanon's traditionally fractious politicians is, paradoxi­cally, down to Hezbollah and its al­lies having triumphed over a rival Sunni, Christian and Druze parlia­mentary bloc, known as the March 14 coalition. The Hezbollah victory ended a power struggle that po­litically and economically crippled the country for more than a decade and in 2008 came close to trigger­ing a civil war.





The March 14 coalition has crumbled and its political leaders have cut unilateral deals to suit their respective interests, having accepted, reluctantly in most cas­es, that Hezbollah is too powerful a force to confront. [...]





Lebanon is to have elections in May, the first nationwide vote since 2009. Political parties are mulling potential electoral allianc­es with former political opponents. Lebanese media reports claimed that Hariri's Future Movement was in talks with two Christian parties that are allied with Hezbollah.





Regardless of what alliances eventually emerge, there is a broad belief that the election will result in Hezbollah and its allies increas­ing their share in the 128-seat par­liament.