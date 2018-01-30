January 30, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Joe Arpaio Pushed His Senate Candidacy In Notorious Anti-Semitic Publication (Eric Hananoki, January 29, 2018, Media Matters)
The American Free Press wrote in its January 29 & February 5 issue that Arpaio "spoke to AFP Jan. 21 in an exclusive interview about his recently announced bid" for Arizona's Senate seat. During the interview with "roving editor" Mark Anderson, Arpaio promoted the viability of his candidacy and defended President Donald Trump's agenda.Civil rights groups have heavily criticized American Free Press over the years. The Anti-Defamation League described American Free Press as "an anti-Semitic conspiracy-oriented publication." The Southern Poverty Law Center stated that the outlet is "racist and anti-Semitic."The late Willis Carto, an infamous anti-Semite and Holocaust denier, helped found the newspaper.
Thus, Trumpism.
