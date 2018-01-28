NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Supporters of President Donald Trump singled out dark-skinned lawmakers, legislative staffers and children at the Capitol on Jan. 25 as they protested congressional efforts to pass immigration reform, according to staffers of the Arizona Legislature and two Democratic legislators.





Waving large flags in support of Trump while standing between the House and Senate buildings, the protesters, who were also armed, asked just about anyone who crossed their path if they "support illegal immigration."





They called some "illegal" and told them to "go home," barbs they reserved for those with brown skin, according to the staffers.





Two women who said they were part of the protest against illegal immigration at the Capitol vehemently denied accusations that they singled out dark-skinned people and accused them of being illegal immigrants.





But Lisette Flores and Selianna Robles, policy advisors for Senate Democrats, said they were yelled at when they walked from the Senate to the House lawn, directly passing the Trump supporters, to get lunch at a farmers market. Three white coworkers offered to escort Flores, Robles, and Democratic staffer Dora Ramirez back to their offices, Robles said.





"We're walking back, and they start yelling again, 'Get out of the country.' At that point, they pointed to Lisette, called her an illegal, and said, 'Get out, go back home!'" Robles said. "But they pointed at Jane (Ahern), who works for the House, and they said, 'No, you can stay.'"





Ahern, a policy advisor for House Democrats, is white.





"I was born in California," said Flores. "I'm obviously of Mexican descent, so I think in that group I'm the darkest one. Selianna and Dora, they're light-skinned Latinos. So, I think probably that's why they pointed at me out of a group of six."





"They assume things about you. There's not much we can do," said Robles, an Arizona native raised in the town of San Luis. "We work for the state, we're public servants, and we're just here to do our job."





Lawmakers said they were also questioned based on their appearance. Rep. Eric Descheenie, D-Chinle, said he was confronted by Trump supporters while helping defend a young student that he said was being harassed.





They asked Descheenie, a Navajo lawmaker, if he was in the United States illegally.