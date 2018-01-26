NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





CNN's KFile, which delves into candidates' past, uncovered an interview that Rep. Lou Barletta gave in 2006 when he was mayor of the town of Hazleton with the American Free Press, a publication that peddles Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.





Barletta at the time was getting national attention for cracking down on illegal immigrants in his town, penalizing landlords who rented to illegal immigrants and businesses that hired them.