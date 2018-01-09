NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





The author of the bombshell new book exposing the inner workings of the White House said in an interview on Monday that President Trump is "aware of who is Jewish in a way that feels creepy." [...]





When asked by host Katy Tur whether he thinks Trump is anti-Semitic, Wolff demurred, saying that former White House chief advisor Steve Bannon -- himself accused of anti-Semitism -- thought Trump was a racist but not an anti-Semite.