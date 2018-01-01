MORE TRADE, FASTER:

Though they started over high living costs, they quickly spread across the country and turned against the Islamic system as a whole, with chants of "Death to the dictator" and attacks on symbols of the regime lending them a revolutionary air.





But analysts say the protests are still rooted in bread-and-butter issues as patience runs thin with officials for failing to improve livelihoods.





"It can be an uncomfortable idea for some people to treat Iran the same as other countries," said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, an analyst and founder of the Europe-Iran Business Forum.





"But what brings Iranians out on the streets most consistently are normal economic problems -- frustration with the lack of jobs, uncertainty about their children's future," he told AFP.