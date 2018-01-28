MEANWHILE, OUTSIDE THE BUBBLE...:

Health care is at the top of a group of issues that voters want 2018 midterm candidates to talk about, but it's a much higher priority for Democratic voters (39 percent) and independent voters (32 percent) than Republican voters (13 percent); and a lower priority than other issues among voters living in areas where there are competitive 2018 House, Senate, or Governor races.





The current debate in Congress is about passing a budget to keep the government funded beyond February 8, 2018, in return for a deal on immigration policy and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Providing federal funding for President Trump's plan to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico ranks the lowest (21 percent) among the public's priorities for the president and Congress, well behind other health-related priorities as well as passing DACA legislation. Passing federal funding for a border wall is tied for fourth (of eight priorities) among Republicans (43 percent). [..]





Most believe Medicaid is primarily a government health insurance program that helps people pay for health care while one-fourth (27 percent) believe it is primarily a welfare program. There are partisan differences; overwhelming majorities of Democrats (82 percent) and independents (72 percent) say it is a government health insurance program, while Republicans are divided with about half (51 percent) saying it is a government health insurance program and about half (46 percent) saying Medicaid is primarily a welfare program. [...]





At the start of 2018, the public is more favorable in their views of the ACA, with 50 percent saying they have a favorable view and 42 percent saying they have an unfavorable view. [...]