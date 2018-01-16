LAUGHINGSTOCK (profanity alert):

At the otherwise friendly "Coffee with Joni" event, constituent Barb Melson confronted Ernst about "the damage that Trump is doing to our neighbors around the world with his white supremacy talk."





Ernst insisted that Trump enjoys support from other world leaders.





"He is standing up for a lot of the countries," Ernst told the crowd.





Ernst was then asked to "name a few."





Her response drew a big laugh from the crowd.





"Norway," Ernst replied unironically.