January 3, 2018

KNOWING YOUR LIMITS:

Iran Revolutionary Guard chief announces 'end of the sedition' (ERIC RANDOLPH, 1/03/17, AFP)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief announced the "end of the sedition" Wednesday as tens of thousands rallied in a show of strength for the country's Islamic rulers after days of deadly unrest.

General Mohammad Ali Jafari said the Guards only intervened "in a limited way" against fewer than 15,000 "trouble-makers" nationwide, adding that a large number had been arrested.

