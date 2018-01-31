KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

[T]here will be two important upsides: In the process of shifting ownerships, even if some assets move from the military institutions to SATA [the Armed Forces Social Welfare Investment Organization (SATA) -- an entity owned by the pensioners and active members of all military organizations in the country and fully controlled by the Ministry of Defense] and semi-state foundations, there would be a greater degree of transparency about ownership and a lower sanctions risk for targeted companies. In addition, one can expect the military institutions themselves to become more accountable. In the words of one Iranian website, one of the main advantages of shifting economic activity away from military organizations is the expectation that these organizations will not waste state resources with the excuse that they had generated the revenues themselves.