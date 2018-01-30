KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Mehdi Karrubi said on January 30 that Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei needs to stop blaming foreign "enemies" for Iran's problems and, instead, "accept responsibility for your policies of the last three decades." [...]





"I urge you, before it is too late, to open the way to structural reforms of the system," Karrubi wrote in an open letter than was published on January 30 on Saham News, the official website of his reformist political party that is blocked in Iran.





"The system is going downhill to such an extent that it feels endangered by a few thousand people demonstrating," he wrote.





"Instead of repeating accusations of links with the enemy and instead of harsh confrontation, listen to them," Karrubi said.





"You have been Iran's top leader for three decades but still speak like an opposition,"





Karrubi also criticized the involvement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a security force directly loyal to the Khamenei, in political and economic affairs.





The "catastrophic outcome is clear to everyone today," Karrubi wrote.





"More than 50 percent of the country's wealth is in the hands of state bodies over which there is no supervision," he said. "Poverty and unemployment are plaguing the country."





Karrubi also said Khamenei had reduced parliament to "an obedient assembly" under his thumb and the influence of IRGC lobbies by vetting candidates in elections.





He said the Assembly of Experts -- a council of clerics charged with electing, supervising, and even disqualifying Iran's Supreme Leader -- has turned into a "ceremonial council that only praises the Leader."