January 30, 2018
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Netanyahu is trying hard to court Putin. (Cnaan Liphshiz, January 30, 2018, JTA)
Almost alone among Western nations, the Jewish state has essentially maintained total radio silence, and therefore neutrality, on the invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the European Union to impose crippling sanctions on Russia. In fact, Israeli trade with Russia has only grown since, with an increase of 25 percent in the first six months of 2017 over the corresponding period the previous year.
