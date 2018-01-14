January 14, 2018
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Iran unblocks Telegram messenger service shut down during country-wide protests (Deutsche-Welle, 1/14/18)
President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, reportedly pushed back against demands to block Telegram indefinitely, arguing that doing so would undermine citizens' rights and exacerbate job losses associated with the restrictions.Rouhani favored open access before the protests, saying in December: "We will not seek to filter social media. Our telecoms minister promises the people he will never touch the filtering button."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 14, 2018 9:16 AM