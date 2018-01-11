January 11, 2018
JUST HOW MARGINAL ARE DONALD AND HIS BOTS?:
Dreamers Should Stay, American Voters Say 8-1 (Quinnipiac University Polling, 1/11/18)
Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, so-called "Dreamers," should be allowed to remain in the U.S. and apply for citizenship, 79 percent of American voters say in a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Another 7 percent say Dreamers should be allowed to stay but not apply for citizenship, and 11 percent say Dreamers should be required to leave the U.S.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2018 12:50 PM