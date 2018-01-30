JUST GIVE THEM DONALD'S ROLODEX:

The striking similarity between a newly-released Treasury Department report of Russian oligarchs and a 2017 list of wealthy Russians published in Forbes Magazine is no coincidence.





On Tuesday, a Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the unclassified annex of the report was derived from Forbes' ranking of the "200 richest businessmen in Russia 2017."





The revelation is likely to invite criticisms of the thoroughness of the Treasury Department's report and reinforce the notion that the list is primarily a who's who of Russian elite rather than an official accounting of Kremlin-linked political corruption as some US lawmakers intended.