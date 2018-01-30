JUST BECAUSE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN LIZARD PEOPLE...:

According to Boyd's letter, the classified documents upon which Nunes' memorandum is based were made available for review to the House Intelligence Committee in a "secure facility," which means that the Justice Department presumably controlled access to the room and knew who was present during the review process.





According to Footnote 1 of Boyd's letter, the Justice Department agreed to allow the Intelligence Committee to review the documents under the following access conditions: that one member from the majority and one member from the minority would review the documents, and that they would each be permitted to bring two staffers to assist in the review.





According to Boyd's letter, the member who reviewed the documents for the majority was Gowdy -- which is consistent with Nunes' earlier recusal from the investigation (although he later retracted the recusal in a confusing statement that seemed to claim that he never actually recused himself).