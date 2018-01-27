JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:





ICE detained 14 construction workers, according to Will Lambek of Migrant Justice, a group that supports undocumented workers.





The raid was conducted at 5 a.m. on Jan. 18. Lambek said other construction workers who were not included in the sweep notified Migrant Justice.





The migrants were working for a contracting firm in the area. [...]





Gov. Phil Scott said Monday morning he was not aware of the raid.





"Obviously I have great concern about the overreach of the federal government in some respects and the direction we're moving," he said. "And while we have to protect our citizens, our border and so forth, there's got to be a path forward. We here in Vermont are desperate for workers. So I think that's unfortunate, for those that are here safely and peacefully. I have concerns."