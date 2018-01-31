"I'VE DONE ENOUGH DAMAGE":





Gowdy, who led the controversial House probe into the 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, is in his fourth term. He became Oversight Committee chair last June, when his predecessor in that role, former Representative Jason Chaffetz, also retired from Congress.





One of Gowdy's first acts as Oversight chairman was to tell reporters the panel would not be investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election or questions about whether Trump obstructed justice.