IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATION:

The percentage of total household spending on food has more than halved from 33% in 1957 to 16% in 2016/17 https://t.co/sKl7dXpTU6 — ONS (@ONS) January 18, 2018

The proportion of total household spending on clothing has halved from 10% in 1957 to 5% in 2016/17 https://t.co/sKl7dXpTU6 — ONS (@ONS) January 18, 2018



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2018 9:10 AM

