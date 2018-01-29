January 29, 2018

IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

'Expensive' placebos work better than 'cheap' ones, study finds (Karen Kaplan, JAN 28, 2015, Los Angeles Times)
 
How do you convert a simple saline solution into a useful treatment for people with Parkinson's disease? Tell them it's a drug that costs $100 per dose. And if you want to make it even more effective, tell them it costs $1,500 instead.

That's what researchers from the University of Cincinnati discovered in an unusual clinical trial. Instead of testing a placebo against an actual drug, they pitted two placebos against each other. The only difference between the two sham treatments was their purported price.

