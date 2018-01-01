January 1, 2018
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Economists Are Saying We Will Have A Happy -- Really Happy -- New Year (Marilyn Geewax, 1/01/18, NPR)
The key reason for such optimism is the growth happening around the world. After a crushing global financial crisis that started in 2008, many parts of the world have taken a long time to bounce back. For example, Europe, which was hit hard by the recession, bounced back in 2017 and is on track to expand at a decent 2.2 percent in 2018, thanks to "falling unemployment, a competitive euro helping exports and a supportive policy backdrop," Behravesh said.When Europeans are in better financial shape, they buy more U.S. goods and services. And emerging markets are perking up too. Overall, global growth should hit a healthy 3.2 percent in the new year, he predicts.Besides continued global growth, economists often cite these factors in their upbeat outlooks: tame inflation, low interest rates, low unemployment, tax cuts, pent-up demand for homes, productivity growth and improved consumer confidence.For Behravesh, this is the bottom line: "Risk of recession remains low."Are there clouds anywhere in the sky? If one thing gives analysts pause, it's the still-slow growth in wages. Consumers have perked up in attitude, but their income growth has continued to be restrained.
All of the factors driving global growth--free movement of goods and people, technology, adoption of free markets domestically, decline in armed conflicts--are deflationary, so how would wages grow strongly?
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 1, 2018 8:14 AM