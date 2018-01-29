IT WRITES ITSELF:





3. On March 22, Trump directed several other officials to leave a White House briefing so he could speak privately with Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, and Mike Pompeo, the C.I.A. director. Trump asked them to persuade Comey to back off investigating Flynn.





4. In March and April, Trump told Comey in phone calls that he wanted Comey to lift the "cloud" of the investigation.





5. On May 9, Trump fired Comey as F.B.I. director. On May 10, Trump told Russian officials that the firing had "taken off" the "great pressure" of the Russia investigation. On May 11, he told NBC News that the firing was because of "this Russia thing."





6. On May 17, shortly after hearing that the Justice Department had appointed Mueller to take over the Russia investigation, Trump berated Jeff Sessions, the attorney general. The appointment had caused the administration again to lose control over the investigation, and Trump accused Sessions of "disloyalty."





7. In June, Trump explored several options to retake control. At one point, he ordered the firing of Mueller, before the White House counsel resisted.





8. On July 8, aboard Air Force One, Trump helped draft a false public statement for his son, Donald Trump Jr. The statement claimed that a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer was about adoption policy. Trump Jr. later acknowledged that the meeting was to discuss damaging information the Russian government had about Hillary Clinton. ...