January 25, 2018
INTEGRITY MATTERS TO CONSERVATIVES, POWER MATTERS TO THE rIGHT:
Integrity Matters : Conspiracies kill credibility. (NOAH ROTHMAN, JAN. 25, 2018, Commentary)
You didn't have to be a professional cynic to think that it was unlikely for FBI counter-intelligence operatives to be plotting the sabotage of a presidency on their government-issued cell phones. A review of all the text messages Strzok sent, including the mitigating material, further undercut the idea that he was an anti-Trump saboteur wrecking the administration from within. But lawmakers threw caution to the breeze, and they surely regret it today. When ABC News discovered the infamous "secret society" text, it was exposed as entirely banal. Republicans like Johnson have since backed off the claim that Strzok and his mistress were engaging in anything other than playful bluster.This was a credibility sapping debacle, and no one should be more livid at the Republicans who sacrificed their honor to it than those who believe in limited and good governance. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes allowed himself to be used last year by the White House to corroborate the president's baseless claim that he was personally spied upon by Obama-era law enforcement officials. As a result, he sacrificed his credibility and was forced to recuse himself from Russia-related investigations. But there was a FISA warrant granted to investigate the Trump campaign, and no one knows the extent to which flimsy and political evidence was used to grant that warrant. Trump administration officials were swept up in that surveillance, and subsequently "unmasked" by unknown sources when the transcript of that reconnaissance was improperly related to journalists. That, too, is an abuse of power about which only Republicans seem to care. These are serious causes that require equally serious advocates. Unfortunately, those advocates are all busy throwing their integrity away so that Trump can win a news cycle or two.Impugning law enforcement professionals in service to a political narrative is unconscionable. Republicans should be equally frustrated by the willingness with which their allies are so willingly discrediting themselves. If they don't start vocally demanding better, Republicans will soon find themselves bereft of credible advocates. They'll have no one to blame but themselves for that condition, of course, but that should prove no obstacle to finding a scapegoat somewhere.
The poor Lefties use their identitarianism to win power in the sociology department at Snowflake U.; the Right at least is playing for higher stakes, if using exactly the same politics.
MORE:
Limbaugh Sounds Like An Unhinged Conspiracy Theorist, And He's Not The Only One (Carl Arbogast, 1/24/18, Red State)
It's hardly a novel idea that the Right opposes Muslim democracy.People are well aware of the deep end Sean Hannity dove from, but it's Rush Limbaugh stepping up to the plate recently with conspiracy garbage. His latest is a real hoot:During his radio broadcast today, Rush Limbaugh took that idea one step further by suggesting that the intel community has had it out for Republicans for a while and may have deliberately led the United States into a war in order to sabotage President George W. Bush."You remember what the intelligence agencies were telling us about the War in Iraq?" The conservative host wondered aloud. "You remember what they were telling us? There is detail, there were photos, there was conclusive evidence Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and it wasn't just us. It was MI-5, it was MI-6, it was intelligence agencies all the world."The radio host went on to state that Bush spent a long time convincing the world and US that it was necessary to invade Iraq due to the danger he felt was imminent due to the intelligence he received. Limbaugh then tied this into Al Gore losing the 2000 election and the Washington establishment being upset over it and looking for payback."What if the intel on the War in Iraq was another disinformation campaign to damage another Republican president?" Limbaugh pondered. "And boy did that work!"This kind of tomfoolery would make for a great Oliver Stone film plot, but what in God's name is Rush Limbaugh doing even discussing the possibility? For people to have faith in the institutions that work to defend this nation from our enemies, they have to know that the work they do is in good faith, even if it is not always right.When people like Limbaugh also float the idea those same people are concocting schemes merely to hurt a Republican president, the entire nation loses.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 25, 2018 4:11 PM