INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE; AMERICANS WANT TO BE SECURE:





"We need every tool and every authority we've got to keep people safe," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month. "I would implore the committee and the Congress not to begin rebuilding the wall that existed prior to 9/11."





The Trump administration has signaled that even if Congress fails to act, an obscure legal ruling could allow it to keep the program in place for at least several months. Those negotiating the issue on Capitol Hill say the most likely action by Congress will be to grant a two-year extension of the status quo.





That extension could be tacked on to the budget bill Congress must pass once again in January to keep government agencies open. Lawmakers would have little choice but to approve it, backers of the extension hope.









The best bit is is this : "The tech industry worries that American government snooping will motivate clients to move their business abroad." At that point you wouldn't even need unmasking since all the communications would be from abroad.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 6, 2018 7:46 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd