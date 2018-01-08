January 8, 2018
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
It's time for Democrats to take this drastic step on Trump and Russia (Greg Sargent January 8, 2018, Washington Post)
Democrats need to ensure that the transcripts of testimony delivered to Congress by the co-founders of the firm that commissioned the so-called Steele Dossier are made public. Hardball procedural tactics toward this end do exist: A Democratic senator can try to make the transcripts public by reading them into the congressional record on the floor.This morning, two Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee -- Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) -- sent a letter to GOP committee chair Charles Grassley demanding the release of the transcripts. A Democratic leadership aide tells me that if the GOP majority refuses, Democrats will escalate calls for the transcripts' release in coming days.
The entire notion that it matters how Justice found out Donald and Vlad were colluding is inherently odd. All that matters is that the campaign didn't inform authorities themselves.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 8, 2018 3:05 PM
« WHAT COMES OF FAILING TO ASK THE THRESHOLD QUESTION: | Main | PEOPLE CHOOSE SECURITY, NOT PRIVACY: »