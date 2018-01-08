INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

Democrats need to ensure that the transcripts of testimony delivered to Congress by the co-founders of the firm that commissioned the so-called Steele Dossier are made public. Hardball procedural tactics toward this end do exist: A Democratic senator can try to make the transcripts public by reading them into the congressional record on the floor.





This morning, two Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee -- Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) -- sent a letter to GOP committee chair Charles Grassley demanding the release of the transcripts. A Democratic leadership aide tells me that if the GOP majority refuses, Democrats will escalate calls for the transcripts' release in coming days.