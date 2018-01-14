IF PUTTING YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER WERE EASY...:





Rallies have been held in Tunis, the capital, and elsewhere across the country, led by the civil movement "Fech Nestannew" (What are we waiting for?). Nearly 800 protesters have been arrested, according to United Nations figures, including 200 people between the ages of 15 and 20.





A 2016 deal between Tunisia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a large reason behind the austerity measures, critics say. The four-year, $2.8bn IMF loan is tied to a promise by the Tunisian government to carry out economic and social reforms.





The government's 2018 budgetary law, which came into effect this month, has been the focus of protesters' anger, as it brought price hikes to basic goods, such as food and gas, and the value-added tax.