IF ONLY HE HAD A JIMINY CRICKET:

Michael Wolff had reported that Mitch McConnell said of the president, "He'll sign anything we put in front of him." (The line, intentionally or not, echoes a joke about Will Ferrell's clueless, pompous Ron Burgundy character: "Anything you put on that 'prompter, Burgundy will read.")





During the meeting, Trump put on full display his lack of interest in, or understanding of, public policy. The meeting centered on Trump's signature policy issue, immigration, which his staff no doubt considered safe. (Imagine if they had to talk about something like health care.) At one point, Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein proposes that they pass a bill to formalize deferred action for child arrivals (DACA). Trump gives his enthusiastic ascent.





This promise so alarms his fellow Republicans that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is forced to interject with an explanation that, actually, Trump doesn't like this idea at all.





At another point, Trump echoes McConnell's assessment by saying he will sign anything they put before him...