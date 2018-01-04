HOW YA GONNA KEEP 'EM DOWN ON THE FARM...:





SIDANGKOU, China -- By day, the factory workers pound sheets of brass into cylinders and slather metal buttons with glue. By night, they take their creations to the street and begin to play.





The soothing melodies flow through cornfields, street markets and public squares. They interweave with the shouts of street vendors hawking tofu and men playing mah-jongg.





This is the music of Sidangkou, a northern Chinese village of 4,000, where one sound rules above all else: the saxophone.





Farmers take the instrument into fields to belt out patriotic tunes against the sunset. Children play in all-saxophone bands at school. Shopkeepers set their ringtones to the wistful songs of Kenny G.





The saxophone has never had a large following in China, in part because it was long associated with jazz, individuality and free expression. After the Communist revolution of 1949, officials denounced the instrument for producing the "decadent music of capitalists."