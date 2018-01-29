January 29, 2018
HOW IS GIVING A GUY CREDIT TARGETING HIM?:
Secret Memo Hints at a New Republican Target: Rod Rosenstein (NICHOLAS FANDOS, ADAM GOLDMAN and SHARON LaFRANIEREJAN. 28, 2018, NY Times)
Investigation revealed that his trip to Moscow and speech were paid for by the Russians and that, while there, he met with officials about supporting Donald. He was a Russian/Trump agent.A secret, highly contentious Republican memo reveals that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein approved an application to extend surveillance of a former Trump campaign associate shortly after taking office last spring, according to three people familiar with it.The renewal shows that the Justice Department under President Trump saw reason to believe that the associate, Carter Page, was acting as a Russian agent.
