hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

[F]ive years after key fiscal and labor policy reforms were put into place, the nation's formal sector - including manufacturing and services - is beginning to grow. In the first half of 2017, a record number of workers joined Mexico's formal economy and were registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute, according to the institute's numbers. The uptick of 517,000 workers marks a 17 percent increase from last year, the biggest jump in two decades.





But these jobs aren't appearing out of nowhere. Many of them are transitioning out of the informal economy as employers offer work contracts with employee benefits, experts say. With formal jobs on the rise, the informal sector has dropped to 57.3 percent of Mexico's workforce, from its peak of 60 percent in 2009, reports Bloomberg.





These numbers show that "there actually is a transition occurring where a greater share of work is being done ... in the formal sector," says Christopher Wilson, deputy director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. This recent growth is part of a larger trend. "Since 2014, there have been over 2 million jobs created in the formal sector in Mexico," Mr. Wilson says.