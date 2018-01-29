January 29, 2018
HIS DEFENDERS MUST BE SO PROUD:
Trump's gripes against McCabe included wife's politics, Comey's ride home (CAROL E. LEE, 1/29/18, NBC)
MORE:The day after he fired James Comey as director of the FBI, a furious President Donald Trump called the bureau's acting director, Andrew McCabe, demanding to know why Comey had been allowed to fly on an FBI plane from Los Angeles back to Washington after he was dismissed, according to multiple people familiar with the phone call.McCabe told the president he hadn't been asked to authorize Comey's flight, but if anyone had asked, he would have approved it, three people familiar with the call recounted to NBC News.The president was silent for a moment and then turned on McCabe, suggesting he ask his wife how it feels to be a loser -- an apparent reference to a failed campaign for state office in Virginia that McCabe's wife made in 2015.McCabe replied, "OK, sir."
On Flight to Davos, Trump Erupted Over DOJ Role in Russia Probe (Jennifer Jacobs, January 29, 2018, Bloomberg)
President Donald Trump's frustrations with the Russia investigation boiled over on Air Force One last week when he learned that a top Justice Department official had warned against releasing a memo that could undercut the probe, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. [...]Trump's outburst capped a week where Trump and senior White House officials personally reproached Attorney General Jeff Sessions and asked White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to speak to others -- episodes that illustrate Trump's preoccupation with the Justice Department, according to two of the people.Trump warned Sessions and others they need to excel at their jobs or go down as the worst in history, the two people said.
