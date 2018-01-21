GREATEST WAR EVER:

January 21, 2018
The changing faces of al-Qaeda in Syria (Simon Speakman Cordall, 1/21/18, Middle East Online)
As the Syrian regime continues its brutal assault into Idlib in northern Syria, much of what remains of the Syrian rebel forces are fighting a desperate rearguard action against Damascus's inexorable advance.Within the province, one of the region's dominant jihadist groups, the Turkish-funded Ahrar al-Sham, and its allies resist the regime's advance. To their side stands another Syrian jihadist group, one that played a defining role not just in the history of Syria but within the world. [...]By 2016, with the tide of the war turning against Syria's rebels, the value of Jabhat al-Nusra's al-Qaeda affiliation grew questionable. Who was doing that questioning is in dispute. What is less disputed is the toxicity al-Qaeda's brand had assumed.While Jabhat al-Nusra managed to form various alliances with factions in Syria's rebel groupings, the group's explicit ties to al-Qaeda always carried the risk of international blacklisting and, for groups such as Ahrar al-Sham and other internationally backed groups, the potential loss of funding. Something had to change."The whole point was to achieve a shift in perception, without really changing much on the ground," Jason Burke, author of several books on al-Qaeda, wrote by e-mail."So, for example, though the nominal allegiance of the organisation changed, the personal allegiance of individual leaders of the group, which is much more important, did not. Many are sworn by a traditional bayat to be loyal to Ayman al-Zawahiri, the [al-Qaeda] leader, and have in no way repudiated that loyalty. To do so would be virtually impossible anyway."Despite the rebranding, old faces and ties remained and new alliances failed to materialise. As ISIS sucked the majority of the air from the room, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham was only able to make limited headway in ingraining itself within Syria's wider rebel milieu.It was only when rebel infighting near Aleppo broke out in January 2017 that it drew other, more "mainstream" groups into its fold, with the Sunni Islamist group Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zinki, the jihadist alliance Jabhat Ansar al- Din and at least two other groups joining Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham.
