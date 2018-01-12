January 12, 2018
GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:
French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English (The Local, 12 January 2018)
After banishing the likes of "email", "hashtag" and "dark web", to much hilarity -- and without much success it must be said -- they have now turned their attention to the "smartphone".The body known as the Commission d'enrichissement de la langue française, which works alongside the famously proud and often grouchy Academie Française, is urging French speakers to use the word "mobile multifonction" instead.
It takes a lot of work to keep a language as ugly as French.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 12, 2018 5:37 AM