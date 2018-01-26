January 26, 2018
FEELING THE NOOSE TIGHTEN:
Trump moved to fire Mueller in June, bringing White House counsel to the brink of leaving (Rosalind S. Helderman and Josh Dawsey January 26, 2018, Washington Post)
President Trump sought the firing of Robert S. Mueller III last June, shortly after the special counsel took over the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and he backed off only after White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn threatened to resign over the move.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2018 7:29 AM
