January 19, 2018
EXACTLY THE STUFF THEY DO:
Stormy Daniels' Explosive Full Interview on Donald Trump Affair: "I Can Describe His Junk Perfectly" (EIn Touch Weekly, Jan. 19th, 2018)
IT: What happened next?Stormy: So I went up to the room and I was met outside by his bodyguard, Keith, who I met every time I saw him. Keith was always with him. That's how I got in touch with him. I never had Donald's cellphone number. I always used Keith's. I went up to the room and he said, "Oh yeah, he's waiting for you inside."
Trump Bodyguard Keith Schiller Testifies Russian Offered Trump Women, Was Turned Down (KEN DILANIAN and JONATHAN ALLEN, 11/09/17, NBC))
After a business meeting before the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, a Russian participant offered to "send five women" to Donald Trump's hotel room in Moscow, his longtime bodyguard told Congress this week, according to three sources who were present for the interview.
Two of the sources said the bodyguard, Keith Schiller, viewed the offer as a joke, and immediately responded, "We don't do that type of stuff."
