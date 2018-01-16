"EVERY MAN WANTS TO BE FREE":





Edwin Hawkins, who helped launch the gospel and inspirational music scene during the turbulent era of the late 1960s and went on to win four Grammys, has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 74.





A composer, keyboardist, arranger and choir master from Oakland, Hawkins had been performing with his family and in church groups since childhood. In his 20s, he helped form the Northern California State Youth Choir, which released its first album, "Let Us Go into the House of the Lord," in 1968.





Radio stations in the San Francisco Bay area picked up one of the album's songs, the call-and-response style "Oh Happy Day," and a crossover hit was born. Featuring the vocals of Dorothy Combs Morrison, the song was released as a single credited to the Edwin Hawkins Singers in 1969 and sold more than a million copies.



