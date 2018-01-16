January 16, 2018
EVEN THE DEPLORABLES ARE SHRINKING:
TRUMP RESISTANCE: NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS NOW OPPOSED TO PRESIDENT, POLL SHOWS (ZACHARY FRYER-BIGGS, 1/15/18, Newsweek)
Trump supporters, or "believers," fell from 22 percent to 18 percent over the last year, according to the poll. [...]Sixty-seven percent said they felt Trump was "working against me."
You know he's in trouble when he can't even maintain that anti-immigrant/anti-Muslim core that supported him no matter what.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 16, 2018 6:57 AM
