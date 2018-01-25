EVEN BY RIGHTWING MOONBAT STANDARDS...:

McCabe's voter participation is in question after a report by The Washington Post that President Donald Trump asked McCabe, who at that time was the acting FBI director, who he voted for in the 2016 election. According to the Post, McCabe told the President that he didn't vote.





McCabe did not vote in the general election, the first time he did not participate in a Virginia general election since 2007, but he did vote in the 2016 Republican primary.