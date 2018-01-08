January 8, 2018
DUDE, YOU GUYS ARE STILL PRETENDING HE HAD NO ACCESS:
Don't believe Michael Wolff's book about Trump if you want the truth (SEBASTIAN GORKA, 01/08/18, The Hill)
[W]hen I met Michael Wolff in Reince Priebus' office, where he was waiting to talk to Steve Bannon, and after I had been told to also speak to him for his book, my attitude was polite but firm: "Thanks but no thanks." Our brief encounter reinforced my gut feeling that this oleaginous scribe had no interest in being fair and unbiased.
When you attack the underling but strike the boss.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 8, 2018 3:32 PM