DONALD/VLAD VS. AMERICA:





By just before midnight Friday evening, #TrumpShutdown was the top trending hashtag worldwide. The hashtag continued to dominate throughout the morning on Saturday, making for an unpleasant surprise when Trump awoke on the anniversary of his inauguration.





Notably, by 11:30 AM Eastern time, #DemocratShutdown was the #2 trending hashtag -- not worldwide or in America, though. Rather, it was trending among a network of Russian-linked Twitter accounts tracked by the group Securing Democracy.