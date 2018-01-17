January 17, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Kelly calls some of Trump's campaign pledges on immigration, wall 'uninformed,' meeting attendees say (Ed O'Keefe, January 17, 2018, The Washington Post)
White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly told Democratic lawmakers Wednesday that the United States will never construct a physical wall along the entire stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and that some of President Trump's campaign promises on immigration were "uninformed." [...]Kelly's comments, made in a closed-door session at the U.S. Capitol with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), also show that senior administration officials know that Trump will not be able to fulfill two key campaign promises -- the construction of a wall along the southern border that is paid for by Mexico.
Sublime.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2018 6:46 PM