January 11, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
GOP may skip budget, kneecapping 2018 ambitions : Lacking the votes and fearing political blowback, Republicans are unlikely to deploy powerful budget procedures to enact their agenda. (RACHAEL BADE and SARAH FERRIS 01/10/2018, Politico)
Republican leaders are considering skipping passage of a GOP budget this year -- a blow to the party's weakened fiscal hawks that would squash all 2018 efforts to revamp entitlements or repeal Obamacare.
