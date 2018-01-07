CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:

New research, though, that was published earlier this month in The Lancelet suggests that, in fact, not all walks may produce the same benefits when factoring where the walk is taking place and the state of health of the participant before he or she went for the walk.





For the study, a team of researchers -- mostly based out of England -- monitored 135 volunteers, all of whom were over the age of 60, between October 2012 and June 2014. Out of those people, 40 were categorized as being healthy, 40 had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 39 had ischaemic heart disease (in which a blockage in the coronary arteries reduces blood supply to the heart muscle).





The participants were then randomly assigned to walk for two hours either in London's highly trafficked Oxford Street or the city's Hyde Park, which would be an equivalent to New York City's Central Park.





By looking at a wide spectrum of physiologic factors -- vascular function, in particular -- the researchers found that those participants who walked in the park all showed increased beneficial effects regarding the function of their arteries from walking. Those who strolled down the busy street, though, had weakened effects. In some cases, the benefits were even reversed.