CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS:

"Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she's with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he's talking through the phone to me saying, 'Oh come on Alana, let's have some fun! Let's have some fun! Come to the party, we're waiting for you.' And I was like, 'OMG it's Donald Trump!' Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off."





Evans said she talked to Daniels the next day, apologized for bailing, and asked her how the night went. "She tells me, 'All I'm going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.' I was like, 'Oh I really didn't need to hear that!'