CAN'T LET DELUSIONS ABOUT THE REGIME GET IN THE WAY OF REFORM:

Even reformists, who backed the last major protest movement against alleged election-rigging in 2009, condemned the violence and the support the demonstrations have received from the United States.





But they also urged the authorities to address economic grievances that have fuelled the protests.





"Officials must acknowledge the deplorable situation of the country as the first step to hearing the protesters," tweeted Mohammad Taghi Karroubi, whose father Mehdi Karroubi has been under house arrest for almost seven years for helping lead the 2009 demonstrations.





Many have been turned off by the violence, which has contrasted with the largely peaceful marches in 2009.





But on the streets of the capital, there is widespread sympathy with the economic grievances driving the unrest, particularly an unemployment rate as high as 40 percent for young people.





"The poorer section of society is really under pressure," Sakineh Eidi, a 37-year-old pharmacist in Tehran, said. "But I don't think it will continue."





"Even those who maybe acted emotionally, vandalising things and setting fire to public property, know that the smoke will get into everyone's eyes and that insecurity in the country is not in anyone's interest."